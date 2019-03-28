ZOLDOS, John J.

ZOLDOS - John J. March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Stanton) Zoldos; dearest father of Darwin (Mercedes) Zoldos, John A. (Karen) Zoldos, Nancy (William) Kasiner, Scott (Nemia) Zoldos, and David (Tracy) Zoldos; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Albert (Norine) Zoldos. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a Service will be held following visitation at 7 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined.