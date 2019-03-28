ZAGANIACZYK, Florence R.

ZAGANIACZYK - Florence R. March 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Leo A. and Martha (Raczyk) Zaganiaczyk; dearest sister of the late Dorothy (late Eugene) Wyglondalski and late Henry (late Lenore) Zaganiaczyk; dear aunt of James (Jackie), the late Robert Zaganiaczyk and Frank (Jacqueline) Wyglondalski. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 AM in the Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. Please assemble at church at 9 AM.