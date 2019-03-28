Yard sale permits available from Lancaster town clerk

Yard sale permits are required by Chapter 49 of the Code of the Town of Lancaster. They must be obtained at least ten days in advance, said Diane Terranova, Lancaster town clerk.

Applications are available at 21 Central Ave. in the town clerk’s office, and must be completed and filed with the town clerk before a permit will be issued.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are valid for three consecutive days. There is no charge.

Permits are issued solely for the safety of the residents and their neighbors, said Terranova.

For more information regarding the permits, contact the clerk at 683-9028.