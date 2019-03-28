Workshop to address issues facing Buffalo's poor

A workshop aimed at tackling some issues facing Buffalo's most impoverished and vulnerable citizens is set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 5 in the Central Library auditorium.

The 10th annual Buffalo Poverty Research Workshop will feature new research, strategies and opportunities for those concerned about poverty to collaborate on projects, according to organizers. The free workshop, presented by the Homeless Alliance of WNY, is designed for nonprofit workers, government staff, students and the public.

Issues that will be addressed include reducing lead exposure in Buffalo and racial disparities in Buffalo's homeless population.

Additional topics include food access options and barriers in Western New York, as well as new data on evictions, rental costs and repair problems facing tenants.

Other sponsors include the Partnership for Public Good, Buffalo Commons, University at Buffalo Humanities Institute and UB's School of Social Work.