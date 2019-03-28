Share this article

print logo

Woman motorist suffers minor injuries after striking deer

|Published |Updated

A Cassadaga woman was injured Thursday after the vehicle she was operating struck a deer on Route 60 in Gerry, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Kelly Leydic, 26, was headed south on Route 60 when the deer entered the road.

Leydic was transported by Sinclairville Volunteer Fire Company to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Story topics:

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment