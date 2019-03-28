Woman motorist suffers minor injuries after striking deer

A Cassadaga woman was injured Thursday after the vehicle she was operating struck a deer on Route 60 in Gerry, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Kelly Leydic, 26, was headed south on Route 60 when the deer entered the road.

Leydic was transported by Sinclairville Volunteer Fire Company to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.