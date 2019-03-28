WILLIG, Patricia A. (Eger)

WILLIG - Patricia A. (nee Eger)

92, of Batavia, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Premier Genesee Center, Batavia. Patricia was born March 9, 1927, in Erie, PA, a daughter of the late Emil and Anne (Warren) Eger. She was the wife of the late Roy Willig. Patricia is survived by her daughter Sandra (Paul) Heist and her grandson Kevin Heist. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 AM at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main St., Corfu. Memorials may be made to All Babies Cherished, 445 Ellicott Street, Batavia, NY 14020 or Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021.