Assistant Bryan Hodgson wants head coaching job at UB

Bryan Hodgson, who has been an assistant coach at the University at Buffalo for four seasons and has been one of the program's primary recruiters, told the News on Thursday that he wants to be considered for the vacancy at UB.

“I want the job at Buffalo,” Hodgson said. “I can keep the continuity in recruiting.”

Former UB coach Nate Oats was introduced as Alabama's coach Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

After the news conference in Alabama, Oats said he already had started forming his staff. Oats told reporters that Hodgson is "definitely coming” to Alabama unless Hodgson is the next coach at UB.

"I met with all three of (Alabama's previous assistants today),” Oats told reporters. “I think I'm going to bring one from Buffalo."

Oats added that the makeup of his staff at Alabama could depend on what happens with the coaching situation at UB, and that he could keep one current Tide assistant.

Oats said he expected UB assistant Jim Whitesell to interview for the head coaching job. Whitesell was named UB's interim coach on Wednesday.