Andre Allen. (Photo courtesy of Arizona Western)

UB basketball signee Andre Allen asks for release following Nate Oats' departure

Less than a week ago, Andre Allen, a 6-foot-9-inch forward for Arizona Western, was getting the University at Buffalo logo shaved into his head to celebrate March Madness.

Now, following the departure of coach Nate Oats, Allen is requesting a release from UB from his signed letter of intent.

Allen averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Arizona Western this season and was eighth in the conference with a field goal percentage of 56.0.

He becomes the first of UB's signees in the Class of 2019 to request his release. UB has not said how it will handle the requests during its coaching search.

