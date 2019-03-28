STRIEGL, Sister Ann Marie, GNSH

84, formerly Sister John Bosco, died March 25, 2019 in her 62nd year of religious life at Holy Redeemer Lafayette, Philadelphia, PA. Her service as a certified and licensed social worker spanned more than 40 years at Catholic Charities in the Dioceses of Buffalo (1975-2015) and Ogdensburg (1973-75), NY. She previously spent 10 years in the field of education at St. Mary's, Potsdam and Holy Angels School, Buffalo, NY; Christ the King, Atlanta, GA and Grey Nun Academy, Yardley, PA. In 1983 she was named Religious Educator of the Year, Holy Angels Parish. She was a recipient of a Pro Vita Award from Bishop Kmiec, Bishop of Buffalo in 2010. Sister Ann Marie was a frequent contributor to The Buffalo News, authoring several articles for the "My View Column" on a variety of topics and in letters to the Editor. She also had an article published in Sisters Today, "Remembering - During My Annual Retreat." Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Wyborski Striegl, she was born October 27, 1934 in Buffalo, NY. Ann Marie attended St. Gerard School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education from D'Youville College in 1957, entering the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart that same year. She was awarded an MSW from Loyola University, Chicago, IL in 1973. In addition to her religious congregation she is survived by her sister Margaret Piniewski and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother John; and sister-in-law June Striegl. Sharing of memories will be at 10:00 AM in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA, her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Services arranged by Beck-Givnish Funeral Homes, Inc. Donations in her memory will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org