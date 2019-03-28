Plans for airport Chick-fil-A concessions have been pulled, Ryan says

Plans to open a Chick-fil-A at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled, Assemblyman Sean Ryan said Friday.

Chick-fil-A had been announced as the anchor to an entirely new restaurant area in the airport, where concessionaire Delaware North is aiming for a new look.

"A publicly financed facility like the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is not the appropriate venue for a Chick-fil-A restaurant," said Ryan, who spoke against the project Thursday, on Friday. "I applaud the decision."

In a statement Thursday, Ryan said the owners of the Georgia restaurant chain have a long history of supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations and noted the San Antonio City Council rejected a plan to open a Chick-fil-A at the San Antonio International Airport, because of the company's advocacy.

"I don't believe the leadership of the NFTA intends to help spread hate and discrimination, but allowing a corporation like Chick-fil-A to do business at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will help to fund continued divisive anti-LGBTQ rhetoric," said Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat.

"New York is a welcoming state that celebrates diversity. The views of Chick-fil-A do not represent our state or the Western New York community, and businesses that support discrimination have no place operating in taxpayer-funded public facilities," Ryan added.