Reporters' Notebook: March 28, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta on this date in 1986, “I don’t want to make money. I want to make a difference.”

• • •

‘TIS THE SEASON – Learn the art of decorating Polish Easter eggs at a Pisanki Making Class Saturday in the Am-Pol Eagle/Buffalo Standard Printing office, 3620 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Sessions are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registrations are needed today. Call 983-5084. Additional sessions can be arranged for groups and home parties are available.

• • •

MONEY TALKS – A free showing of “Dark Money,” a 2018 documentary about the influence of secret cash in politics, will be offered by the League of Women Voters Buffalo/Niagara at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Sign-in is at 12:30. A discussion will follow. Reservations are requested. Call 986-4898 or email lwvbn@lwvbn.org.

• • •

IN HARMONY – More than 80 young singers from four choirs will combine for the American Choral Directors Association Treble Choir Festival concert at 4 p.m. Saturday in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence.

Taking part will be the local ABC Bel Canto Choir-Vivace, the Chautauqua Youth Chorale, the Hochstein Youth Singers from Rochester and the Young People’s Chorus of Erie, Pa. Guest conductor is Brandon Williams from Rutgers University. Admission is free. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org.

• • •

WINNERS WANTED – The Sheridan Drive Lions Club and Seeds of Love will host a meat raffle Saturday in Madonna Council 2535, Knights of Columbus, 755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda. Doors open at 6 p.m. First spin at 7. Admission is $6 and includes beer and pop. Outside snacks are allowed. For tickets and info, call 504-7124 or 474-4039, or email seedsoflove@saintchris.org.

• • •

CATCH A TRAIN – The Genesee Society of Model Engineers will hold its semi-annual Great Batavia Train Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College in Batavia. A wide variety of model railroad and train-related items will be on sale. There also will be modeling demonstrations and door prizes. Tickets are $6, $3 for youth 13 to 18, kids under 13 free. For more info, visit gsme.org.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

MAKING MAGIC – Dan Cockerell, retired vice president of the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, will talk about the role of technology in delivering a world-class customer experience in a program from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday in Kleinhans Music Hall. Sponsored by InfoTech WNY, the cost is $95, $75 for those from InfoTech and the Buffalo Niagara Sales and Marketing Executives. Register online at infotechwny.com/disney.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Andrew SanFilippo, William J. Hochul Jr., Rita Argen Auerbach, Diane Curley, Diana Johnstone, Bonita R. Durand, Mark Norris, Steven J. Weiss, Joan Nobile, Eric Godzich, Marty Buczkowski, Sister Mary Mark Janik, Ryan Pankiewicz, Rachael Hageman Blair, Cos Battaglia, Larry Olejniczak, Judy Olejniczak Wasiuta, Karen Rudnicki, Alyssa Johnson, Conner Johnson, Madeline Kelley, Bethany Gorman, Veronica Orlowski, Debbie Deth, Jerry Sprada, Patti Tooke, Marian Fontana, Patti Tooke, Jean Hynd, Valerie Perez, Tim Gill, Zachary R. Brigham, Nick Pikul, Colleen Elizabeth Kelly and Jay Valentine.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.