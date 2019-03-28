Ransomville man who threatened Lockport cops with knife is sent to prison

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon said Wednesday that Dylan L. Roberts, who threatened two Lockport police officers with a knife last year, needs the structure of a boot camp-style "shock incarceration" program.

Listing 10 drug treatment programs that Roberts either quit or was ejected from, Sheldon said she wants him in a shock program, if state prison officials find he's eligible. If not, he will serve one to three years in a regular prison.

Roberts, 25, of Parker Road, Ransomville, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to attempted third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for brandishing a knife June 7 in a Tudor Lane apartment. One officer had drawn his gun when the other zapped Roberts with a Taser.

"He understands that someone could have been killed that day," defense attorney Michael H. White said.