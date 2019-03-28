PIASECKI, Irene (Wilk)

PIASECKI - Irene (nee Wilk)

March 26, 2019 of Elma at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Jerome R. Piasecki; devoted mother of Sharon (Thomas) Shimshock, Robert Piasecki, Michael Piasecki, Diane (Charles) Impastato and James (Terri) Piasecki; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by two sisters and three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9-10 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd) where prayers will be offered at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 AM from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elma Volunteer Fire Dept., 2945 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com