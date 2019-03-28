Park School basketball team honored at City Hall

The Park School of Buffalo's varsity boys basketball team was victorious this season on and off the court.

The Pioneers successfully defended its New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A championship title earlier this month at Fordham University.

And the athletes kept their grades up while chasing the title for a second consecutive time.

"The team's grade point average is a very substantial 93 percent, which shows that they are also deeply committed to succeeding in their education, which is the most important thing," said Mayor Byron W. Brown, who honored the team Thursday in a City Hall ceremony along with its coaches, the school's athletic director and headmaster.

"They work very hard both on the court and in the classroom," said Head Coach Rich Jacob.