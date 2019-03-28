Park product Jordan Nwora from Louisville to enter NBA Draft
Park School product Jordan Nwora, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward at Louisville, has decided to put his name in consideration for the NBA Draft, he announced Thursday on Instagram.
He averaged 17 points and 7.6 rebounds and shot 44.6 percent from the field this season, becoming the leading scorer and rebounder for Louisville after beginning the season on the bench.
Nwora could return to Louisville, but said he wanted to get feedback from NBA teams.
"Because of the ability to test the waters without losing eligibility, it seems like the perfect opportunity for me to try out with NBA teams and get feedback from them directly regarding my strengths and weaknesses," Nwora said via Louisville's website. "If the feedback is positive, I would stay in the draft. If the feedback indicates I should return to school for continued development, then that's what I will do. Either way, it is a positive experience that will allow me to find out what specifically NBA teams want me to improve to enhance my draft stock, whether it is for this year or next year."
Nwora earned Most Improved Player honors from the ACC after increasing his scoring average from last year by 11.3 points per game. He was the second-most improved scorer in the nation. He scored in double figures in 31 of 34 games, scoring at least 20 or more points 13 times and posting nine double-doubles.
A month ago in a mock draft for 2020, nbadraft.net ranked Nwora as a potential second-round selection.
The same website now lists Nwora as a potential first-round pick in this year's draft, going No. 24 to Cleveland.
Nwora was a two-time All-Western New York first team selection. He helped Park win the New York State Federation Class B title in 2015.
The 2018-19 season is over and although it didn’t end like we all would have wanted, I’m happy to have been part of it and proud of the team’s accomplishments. To my teammates, we are forever brothers. We went into the season a little unsure, but came out stronger. To Coach Mack and all the coaching staff, I can’t thank you enough for all the guidance and support. Your faith in me is what led to my improvement. To the city of Louisville, the University, and the fans, you are all amazing. The shout-outs and cheering and overall support really helped give the team confidence. The combination of my teammates, coaches, and fans held team 105 to its motto of being - tough, together, and unbreakable. Looking forward, I have decided to test the NBA draft waters. I am excited to receive feedback from the teams. With my strong Louisville foundation, I am excited for the future. Whatever happens, I am a Card for life. L1C4 🔴⚫️🐔
