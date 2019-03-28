Niagara Falls announces dates for legal display of political signs

Political signs for candidates in the June 25 primary will not be allowed in Niagara Falls until April 27, City Administrator Nicholas A. Melson has announced.

The city's 1998 sign ordinance allows signs only within 60 days before an election, and they must be taken down within a week after the vote.

For the general election, the first day for legal signage is Sept. 6, Melson's announcement said.

The city also has a law restricting the size of political signs to 8 square feet and 4 feet per side.

Councilman Christopher P. Voccio, who received a warning letter for posting an oversize sign in his 2017 campaign, said the city has been working with a consulting firm for several months on a possible revision of the ordinance.