MUSONE, Albert J.

MUSONE - Albert J. March 26, 2019, age 92, of the Town of Tonawanda. Husband of Joan (nee Lazarkwicz) Musone; father of Kenneth (Andrea) Musone. Visitation 3-7 PM Friday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. If desired, memorials to St. Francis Church are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com