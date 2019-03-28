M&T Bank to renovate ground floor of headquarters

The soaring "banking hall" on the ground floor of M&T's downtown corporate headquarters is undergoing renovations.

The 35-foot-high room welcomes employees and visitors to the 21-story building, which was designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki and completed in 1966. The space includes M&T's flagship branch, as well as offices used by mortgage loan officers and commercial and personal banking professionals.

Richard S. Gold, M&T's president, pledged the bank would be "good stewards" of Yamasaki's vision through the changes that will unfold.

"We sought to elaborate on some of Yamasaki's themes through the design of our newer branch offices, such as our Southgate Plaza branch in West Seneca, and plan to give the same care and attention to the renovation of the banking hall at One M&T Plaza," he said.

The branch and an ATM vestibule will remain open during the renovations, but will eventually be moved to the other side of the floor. M&T said the relocation date yet has to be determined, but said the new branch will have a new teller line, staff offices and customer seating area. Plans for the other half of the floor are still under development.

The entire first floor space will receive new flooring, LED lighting, paint, technology and furniture.

The bank has not yet determined the total cost of the project, said Julia Berchou, a bank spokeswoman.