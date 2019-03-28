MONTANTE, Louis L.

MONTANTE - Louis L. March 27, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Burgio); dear father of Michele (James) Neubauer and Donna Montante; loving grandfather of Jesse and James; brother of Chester (Maria) and the late Mary, Nellie, Concetta, Anthony, and Charles; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Louis was a World War II Naval veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.pacerfuneralhome.com