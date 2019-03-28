McDONELL, Joan M. (Milligan)

McDonell - Joan M. (nee Milligan)

March 23, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of 62 years to William McDonell; wonderful mother to Joseph, Theresia (George) White, William Jr. (Janice), Deborah Price-Ratajczak, Craig (Kathy) and the late Officer Bryan McDonell; dear sister of Peggy (Norman) Dotzler; loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her furry friend Brownie; daughter of the late William and Marie Milligan. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial gathering at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Condolences may be made at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com