McCAUL, Liam Joseph

McCAUL - Liam Joseph March 25, 2019, age 38. Beloved husband of Jennifer E. (nee Teluk) McCaul; devoted father of Rory and Katherine McCaul; dear son of Madeline and Tony McCaul; dear brother of Hayley McCaul; son-in-law of Peter and Faye Teluk; most special uncle to Gracie, Harley, Noah, Brody, Petra, Layne, Owen and Muriel. The family will be present Saturday from 1-4 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Sidway Playground Fund", Sidway Elementary School, 2451 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY 14072. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com