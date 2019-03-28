Letter: Stop calling for repeal, and try another scenario

“Repeal Obamacare.” “Repeal Obamacare.” “Repeal Obamacare.” Republicans have been repeating this mantra for years, yet nothing happens.

This is boring and complicated and obviously needs better optics. I have a suggestion. The Republican National Committee holds a glittering ceremony in the Rose Garden. A grinning guy in a blue suit and red hat proclaims:

“The Affordable Care Act has a wonderful new name. From this day forward and forever and ever, it will be known as “The President-for-Life Donald J. Trump Magnificent Best In the World Don’t Bother to Look at the Fine Print MAGA Health Act.”

Problem solved and we all live happily ever after. At least some of us will. What happens to the others is not my problem.

Manya Warn

Williamsville