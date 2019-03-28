Letter: Forget about Trump bashing, and focus instead on Cuomo

This is in response to the letter in Everybody’s Column; “Let’s not return a bully to the nation’s highest office.” President Trump is a bully? What about our illustrious governor? The letter should have been titled, “Let’s not return a bully to the New York State governor’s office.”

In reference to our illustrious governor, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy said, “The son’s following the father’s lead.” Yes, exactly. Andy is no leader. He’s a follower. He’s following his father and he’s been drinking too much of Obama’s Kool-Aid.

Jan Bernas

Tonawanda