Share this article

print logo

Learn more about becoming a Buffalo police officer

|Published |Updated

Three informational sessions have been scheduled for residents interested in becoming a Buffalo police officer.

The meetings, to be hosted by Mayor Byron W. Brown, also will provide a chance for individuals to sign up for study sessions for the police exam, find out about the benefits of becoming a police officer and have any questions answered.

The meetings will be held in East High School, 820 Northampton St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The informational sessions are part of the Answer the Call campaign to increase the diversity of candidates taking the police entry exam on June 29. The deadline to register for the exam is May 22.

Deidre Williams – Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment