Learn more about becoming a Buffalo police officer

Three informational sessions have been scheduled for residents interested in becoming a Buffalo police officer.

The meetings, to be hosted by Mayor Byron W. Brown, also will provide a chance for individuals to sign up for study sessions for the police exam, find out about the benefits of becoming a police officer and have any questions answered.

The meetings will be held in East High School, 820 Northampton St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The informational sessions are part of the Answer the Call campaign to increase the diversity of candidates taking the police entry exam on June 29. The deadline to register for the exam is May 22.