Imagine Community Gardens plans Friday meeting in NT

Imagine Community Gardens will announce plans Friday for its 2019 garden in North Tonawanda.

Plans will be discussed at 7 p.m. Friday in the Hope Center, 383 Vandervoort St.

Lumber City Church is co-sponsoring the garden, which was installed last year at 220 Sommer St. This will be its first full season.

The program offers gardening space in vacant lots to neighborhood residents who are willing to grow their own vegetables. The gardeners work together and agree to give 10 percent of their produce to neighbors who struggle to feed their families.

Besides the North Tonawanda location, Imagine has a garden at Hope House on Genesee Street in Buffalo, two in Lockport and one each in Getzville and West Seneca.