I-Hub at Erie County Fair to expand to I-Talks

Anyone who has wanted to explore creative ideas and concepts in a talk that educates and entertains has an opportunity this summer.

The Erie County Fair is looking for people to join its series of I-Talks, based on the popular TEDx platform of sharing remarkable ideas.

The speaker series is part of the fair's expanded I-Hub at the Fair pavilion, which debuted last year to highlight the area's growing science-, technology-, engineering- and mathematics-based economy and educational opportunities. The I-Hub’s central theme is “innovation, imagination & ingenuity.”

Talks can be up to 18 minutes long.

To apply go online at www.ecfair.org through June 1. Presenters will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of the I-Hub and the variety of the presentations for the day.