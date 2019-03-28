HUFFMAN, Michael D.

HUFFMAN - Michael D. Age 62, of Niagara Falls, NY, died on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born on December 10, 1956, in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late David and Lorraine (Winans) Huffman. Michael is survived by three children, a granddaughter, two sisters, three nieces, three nephews, and his former spouse, Brenda (Pelkey) Wyrosdick. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY where a Funeral Service, concluding with Military Honors, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences, view his tribute video, to order flowers and view his full life story.