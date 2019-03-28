HSBC Bank USA makes change in top Buffalo-based exec

HSBC Bank USA has made a change in its top Buffalo-based leadership role, and reduced the size of the territory overseen by that position.

Greg Duval was named head of corporate banking for HSBC's newly created Great Lakes region, encompassing upstate New York, Ohio, Michigan and Vermont. Kevin Quinn was formerly the top Buffalo-based executive, serving as managing director and head of corporate banking for HSBC's upstate New York and New England region.

“We thank Kevin for helping transition the organization over the coming weeks, and for his many contributions to HSBC and the Buffalo community on behalf of HSBC," said Rob Sherman, an HSBC spokesman. “Western New York and the Great Lakes region are critical to HSBC USA’s growth strategy, and under Greg’s leadership we will be well positioned to expand our presence in these markets.”

Duval, a Buffalo native, worked for M&T Bank before joining HSBC in 2007. He took a job with JPMorgan Chase in 2016, before returning to HSBC about a year ago. Duval earned his MBA at the University at Buffalo.

Sherman said HSBC's restructuring won't impact the bank's employment in the Buffalo area. HSBC has about 3,000 employees between its locations at the downtown Atrium and in Depew.

"It's a change in the regional structure, which makes Western New York part of a smaller region called Great Lakes," he said. "Essentially Western New York becomes a more prominent market within the Great Lakes region."

A separate HSBC region, called New England, will cover some of the states the Buffalo office used to oversee.

HSBC is preparing to open a branch in Depew, almost seven years after selling off its upstate branch network.

Quinn, a South Buffalo native, was named to the bank's highest-ranking local position in 2012. He oversaw HSBC commercial banking offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Boston, with responsibility for the bank's clients in upstate New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

During his time as HSBC's top locally based executive the bank moved out of the downtown tower that once bore its name and invested $35 million in its Atrium and Depew locations.

Quinn joined HSBC in 2005, after spending 10 years with M&T.