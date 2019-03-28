High school scores & schedules (March 29)
Baseball
Thursday’s games
CCAA East II
Randolph at Frewsburg, no report
Nonleague
Clymer 5, Ellicottville 1
C: Trent Burchanowski 2-run single; Cadon Overton 4 IP, 8 Ks
Williamsville North 13, Grand Island 1
WN: Bryan Aduddle WP, 4 IP, 1 hit, 8 Ks; Andrew Fairbrother 1-4, 2-run HR
Sweet Home 1, West Seneca West 0
SH: Austin Romanowski 1-2, run; Everett Quintieri gwrbi
Panama at Chautauqua Lake, no report
St. Francis at Lockport, no report
Southwestern at Maple Grove, no report
Today’s games
Nonleague
CSAT at Barker, 4:30 p.m.
Newfane at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.
Panama at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LVy at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Olean at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Island at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Wmsv. North at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
Dunkirk at North Collins, 5 p.m.
Softball
Thursday’s games
CCAA East II
Frewsburg 8, Randolph 4
F: Makena Adams CG 15 Ks 1 bb
Nonleague
Panama at Chautauqua Lake, no report
Cattaraugus/LV at N. Collins, no report
Today’s games
Nonleague
Lackawanna at Cheektowaga, 4:30 p.m.
Portville at Ellicottville, 4:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Forestville at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Medina, 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Panama, 4:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Nardin at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Thursday’s games
Class B
Niagara-Wheatfield 13, Frontier 4
Williamsville North 8, West Seneca West 6
Williamsville East 17, North Tonawanda 3
WE: Dom Piccillo 3g-2a; Clayton Osborne 2g-a
Lockport at Hamburg, no report
Nonleague
Timon-St. Jude 16, Kenmore 2
TSJ: A.J. Santana 6g-3a; Fergus Gould 2g-4a
Sweet Home 9, City Honors 5
SH: Lucas Marshall 3g-2a; Robert Giancarlo g-4a; Mike Lisman 11 saves
Today’s games
Class C
Lake Shore at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.
Iroquois at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Lew-Port at Depew, 6 p.m.
West Seneca East at East Aurora, 7 p.m.
Class D
Salamanca at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.
Akron at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Lancaster at Eden, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Thursday’s games
Division II
Iroquois 14, Springville 2
I: Meghan Porzio 5g
Lake Shore 22, Lew-Port 1
LS(2-0): Maggie Jimerson 8 goals; Erica Kennedy 7 assists
Amherst 14, East Aurora 4
Eden 11, West Seneca East 9
Wmsv. East at Grand Island, no report
Wmsv. South at Gowanda, no report
Nonleague
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 10, Niagara Falls 6
Today’s games
Division II
Sweet Home at Salamanca, 5:30 p.m.
Wmsv. South at Salamanca, 5:30 p.m.
Nonleague
McDowell (Pa.) at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Villa Maria Acad. (Pa.) at Nia. Falls, 5 p.m.
Wmsv. East at Wmsv. North, 5:30 p.m.
West Seneca East at Hamburg, 7 p.m.
Frontier at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Nonleague
Akron 4, Alden 1
Calling all all-stars
The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.
BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
