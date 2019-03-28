High school scores & schedules (March 29)

Baseball

Thursday’s games

CCAA East II

Randolph at Frewsburg, no report

Nonleague

Clymer 5, Ellicottville 1

C: Trent Burchanowski 2-run single; Cadon Overton 4 IP, 8 Ks

Williamsville North 13, Grand Island 1

WN: Bryan Aduddle WP, 4 IP, 1 hit, 8 Ks; Andrew Fairbrother 1-4, 2-run HR

Sweet Home 1, West Seneca West 0

SH: Austin Romanowski 1-2, run; Everett Quintieri gwrbi

Panama at Chautauqua Lake, no report

St. Francis at Lockport, no report

Southwestern at Maple Grove, no report

Today’s games

Nonleague

CSAT at Barker, 4:30 p.m.

Newfane at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Panama at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LVy at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

Olean at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Island at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Wmsv. North at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

Dunkirk at North Collins, 5 p.m.

Softball

Thursday’s games

CCAA East II

Frewsburg 8, Randolph 4

F: Makena Adams CG 15 Ks 1 bb

Nonleague

Panama at Chautauqua Lake, no report

Cattaraugus/LV at N. Collins, no report

Today’s games

Nonleague

Lackawanna at Cheektowaga, 4:30 p.m.

Portville at Ellicottville, 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Forestville at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Medina, 4:30 p.m.

Pioneer at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Panama, 4:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Nardin at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Thursday’s games

Class B

Niagara-Wheatfield 13, Frontier 4

Williamsville North 8, West Seneca West 6

Williamsville East 17, North Tonawanda 3

WE: Dom Piccillo 3g-2a; Clayton Osborne 2g-a

Lockport at Hamburg, no report

Nonleague

Timon-St. Jude 16, Kenmore 2

TSJ: A.J. Santana 6g-3a; Fergus Gould 2g-4a

Sweet Home 9, City Honors 5

SH: Lucas Marshall 3g-2a; Robert Giancarlo g-4a; Mike Lisman 11 saves

Today’s games

Class C

Lake Shore at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.

Iroquois at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Lew-Port at Depew, 6 p.m.

West Seneca East at East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Class D

Salamanca at Gowanda, 4:30 p.m.

Akron at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Lancaster at Eden, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Thursday’s games

Division II

Iroquois 14, Springville 2

I: Meghan Porzio 5g

Lake Shore 22, Lew-Port 1

LS(2-0): Maggie Jimerson 8 goals; Erica Kennedy 7 assists

Amherst 14, East Aurora 4

Eden 11, West Seneca East 9

Wmsv. East at Grand Island, no report

Wmsv. South at Gowanda, no report

Nonleague

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 10, Niagara Falls 6

Today’s games

Division II

Sweet Home at Salamanca, 5:30 p.m.

Wmsv. South at Salamanca, 5:30 p.m.

Nonleague

McDowell (Pa.) at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Villa Maria Acad. (Pa.) at Nia. Falls, 5 p.m.

Wmsv. East at Wmsv. North, 5:30 p.m.

West Seneca East at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Frontier at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Nonleague

Akron 4, Alden 1

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.