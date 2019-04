HAMPSHIRE, John, Jr.

Hampshire - John, Jr. March 16, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Hour at Mt. Hebron Church Ministries. Pastor Joseph Johnson, Officiating Minister. Interment will follow in the Lawn Haven Cemetery, Theodore, AL. REESE FUNERAL HOME, Directing.