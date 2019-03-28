Maria and Tom Tarapacki pose for a photograph on the refinished staircase at their late-19th century home in the Elmwood Village.
The exterior has been re-sided in charcoal gray with white trim, black shutters and a red painted door.
Hats are hung above an old church pew in the foyer.
A decorative tabletop.
Tom Tarapacki's hat.
Sparkle.
The couple installed a faux-tin ceiling in the foyer.
The ceiling was created using glue-on panels.
The couple found a 1901 photo of the house at the Buffalo History Museum. It hangs in the foyer.
Maria Tarapacki stripped, sanded and varnished the staircase handrail and spindles. The stairs were professionally refinished by Jeff Morningstar and Aaron Horrigan of Horrigan/Morningstar hardwood floors.
Old door hardware.
A view of the foyer from the kitchen. The door between the foyer and kitchen was originally a bedroom door.
The door knocker.
The couple updated the kitchen with solid wood cabinets that came from Maria's sister's kitchen, which was being remodeled with new cabinets. The island also came from her sister.
They only needed to buy two additional cabinets. New hardware, fresh paint and laminate countertops complete the space.
Buffalo-themed accessories are found throughout the home.
A daily reminder: Keep calm and carry on.
A carpenter extended the island countertop to accommodate stools.
New cream wainscoting (Dutch Boy Imperfect Pearl) and freshly painted walls (Dutch Boy Herbal Dash) were part of the dining room makeover. The ceiling is painted Dutch Boy Hen House.
The buffet, as well as the dining table and chairs, came from estate sales.
A closer view.
A display above the buffet.
The display includes a silhouette of the couple done by an artist at the Elmwood Art Festival.
The couple paid $100 for the table and chairs.
Maria used an old family photograph to draw this portrait in charcoal of her maternal grandfather at age 8. He was one of 11 children.
Reflections.
The living room is at the front of the house.
The living room is furnished with a secondhand sofa and love seat.
The brick around the decorative fireplace was painted creamy white.
A corner of the living room.
With the help of her son, Maria refinished and repurposed an old family piano into a desk for Tom.
Tom's collection of globes and bobblehead dolls are on display, along with family photographs.
The glass desktop showcases the refinished keys.
More reflections.
The globe collection.
Houseplants grow at the front windows.
An old photo of Tom's maternal grandparents, who had six children, is displayed in the living room near the piano desk.
The master bedroom.
Maria bought the four-piece bedroom set from a friend.
The set includes the headboard.
A dresser.
A closeup of the design.
Framed photos are displayed on a dresser.
The partially remodeled main bath is painted Dutch Boy Prairie Purple.
The couple also spruced up the downstairs bathroom.
