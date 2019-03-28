Subscribe Today
Waves: Restaurant review
The spicy tuna roll is on Waves' a la carte menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Pad See Ew is on their a la carte menu. It is made with wide flat rice noodles, stir-fry with mixed veggies and egg in sweet soy sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The crab cakes appetizer is on their a la carte menu. Housemade crab cakes come with mango salad and spicy aioli sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The shrimp papaya salad is on their a la carte menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is some of their creative lighting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The tempura shrimp appetizer is on their a la carte menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The sizzling beef is on their all-you-can-eat menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The beef stew is on their all-you-can-eat-menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The pork on skewers is on their all-you-can-eat menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They have three video screens showing scenes with a sea theme.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Vietnamese-style beef short ribs are on their all-you-can-eat menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The pork ribs are on their all-you-can-eat menu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Waves is at 118 W. Chippewa St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 22
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Waves opened about six months ago at 118 W. Chippewa St. They serve all-you-can-eat and a la carte Vietnamese, Thai and Japanese fare.
Share this article