ENSER, Robert C.

ENSER - Robert C. Of Lancaster, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Favreau); loving father of Joseph (Georgia), John (Louisa), Jean (late Michael) Popejoy, Joyce (Mark) Spisiak, and Jerome (Ann); grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 16; brother of Mary Faulhaber, the late Raymond, late James (Charlene), late Arlene Sharpe, and the late Jane Ladd; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-8 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Annunciation R.C. Church, Elma, NY, Saturday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting, 6 W. Main St., Lancaster, NY 14086. Robert was a lifetime member of the Lancaster Fire Department and a Korean War combat veteran. Condolences shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com