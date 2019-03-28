Dr. John C. Cetin, 93, Angola physician helped found Lake Shore Hospital

March 7, 1926 – March 20, 2019

Dr. John C. Cetin, of Angola, one of the founders of Lake Shore Hospital in Irving, died March 20 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a brief illness. He was 93.

Born in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of Slovenian immigrants. After graduating from high school, he served in the Army Air Corps stateside, then completed the pre-medical program at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., in 1947.

“His younger sister, Paulina, died of rheumatic fever as a 13-year-old child and they didn’t know how to treat it,” said his daughter, Army Lt. Col. Stacey C. Cetin. “He said this was the reason he wanted to be a doctor.”

He graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1952, served his internship at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and was board certified in family medicine.

He came to Western New York, his wife, Suzanne, said, after “doctors from this area took him fishing and he liked the area, he liked the people and he liked to fish.”

Dr. Cetin opened a private practice in 1953 in Angola, living upstairs from his office on North Main Street and frequently making house calls. Active in obstetrics and surgery, he delivered his two oldest children.

He was one of the five founders of Lake Shore Hospital in the mid-1960s and served on the staff until 2001. He was president of the hospital’s medical and dental staff in 1966. From 1989 to 2005, when he retired, he served as physician at Gowanda Correctional Facility.

“He worked all the time, but he loved it,” his wife said. “It wasn’t like work.”

He enjoyed reading, skiing and studying ornithology.

Dr. Cetin met the former Suzanne K. Erick when she was working as a nurse at Lake Shore Hospital. They were married in 1973.

Survivors also include two sons, Dr. Derrick C. and John E.; two other daughters, Paula A. Ciolko and Kathy M. Cetin; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held this summer.