CAVALLARO, John F.

CAVALLARO - John F. March 23, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Nicoletta (nee Pecoraro); and longtime companion of Roberta Yohn. Survived by daughters Judy Ann Johnson, JoAnne (Richard) Syracuse, Diane Maranto and Mary Ann Pierro; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private family service at a later date. John was a WWII veteran.