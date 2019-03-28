AVOLIO, Guido

AVOLIO - Guido Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 27, 2019; beloved husband of Lina (nee DiLisio) Avolio; devoted father of Sandra Farr; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Avolio Farr and Brandon Avolio Farr; loving son of the late Giuseppe and Adele Avolio; dear brother of Ovidio (Antoniette) Avolio, Rosaria (late Gaetano) Marchionda, late Leo (late Mary) Avolio, late Pasquale (Yola) Avolio and the late Armando (Eva) Avolio; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, Sunday from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Monday morning at 10:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com