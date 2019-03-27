Two arrested after alleged burglary, stabbing in Sinclairville

Two Jamestown residents were arrested Wednesday after an alleged burglary and stabbing at a home in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Kylah M. Seiberg, 23, and Jacob R. Graham, 18, were stopped by State Police on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Both were charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Seiberg also is charged with second-degree assault.

They were held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail.

According to the report, deputies answering a report of a stabbing went to a home on Kent Street at about 12:45 p.m. and were told by a woman there that two people had allegedly broken into her home, stabbed her in the face and fled in a vehicle. Troopers stopped the vehicle a short time later.