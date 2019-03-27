SWENSON, Ruth I.

SWENSON - Ruth I. March 25, 2018, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of William W. Swenson; mother of Melinda M. Swenson and the late Claudia E. Swenson; grandmother of Pamela J. (Charles) Becker; great-grandmother of Nora Ruth Becker. No prior visitation. Funeral Services are private. Ruth was a graduate of Buffalo State College and was a retired kindergarten teacher from the Amherst Central School District. Please share online condolences at www.jerfh.com