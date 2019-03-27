Sunny streak continues Wednesday, but rain starts Thursday

Another sunny day is forecast Wednesday in Buffalo with seasonal temperatures.

The National Weather Service calls for highs in the low to mid-40s in metro Buffalo as southerly winds become southwesterly during the afternoon.

That flow will help to keep areas near the lakeshores cooler than inland areas, which should crack the 50-degree mark, forecasters said.

A cold front will approach the Buffalo Niagara region Thursday and could set up some light rain showers by the afternoon.

Highs Thursday should reach into the lower 50s across most inland locations of the region and close to 50 degrees in metro Buffalo, the weather service said.

Less than one-tenth inch of precipitation is forecast Thursday and Thursday night.

A 50-50 chance for showers continues on Friday, forecasters said.

"Better chances for showers will be along and closer to the Pennsylvania state line," the weather service said.

Highs Friday are forecast to be close to 50 degrees in metro Buffalo.

Showers are likely overnight Friday, Saturday and Saturday night as well, forecasts show.

The possibility for some snow showers returns to the picture for Sunday.