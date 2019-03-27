Stephen D. Salamone, 70, scholar of Greek culture

March 21, 1948 – Feb. 22, 2019

Stephen D. Salamone, a Buffalo native who attained renown at Boston University as a scholar of Greek culture, died Feb. 22 in St. Petersburg, Fla., after a lengthy illness. He was 70.

A 1966 graduate of Riverside High School, he was a champion amateur boxer as a teen, training with Johnny Sudac, owner of Singer’s Gym in Buffalo.

He attended the University at Buffalo on academic scholarships, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, a master’s degree in American studies and a doctorate in history.

While at UB, he won a fellowship that allowed him to study anywhere in the world.

“He chose Greece because it was where American democracy originated,” according to his sister, Christine. “He was also interested in languages and spoke three Greek dialects, ancient Greek, modern Greek and Biblical Greek; (as well as) Turkish, French and Latin.”

A passion for Greek culture and mythology became the focus of his career as a professor at Boston University, where he joined the faculty in 1981 and was director of Modern Greek Studies in the Department of Classical Studies.

He published numerous articles on Greek history, economics and rural life. His 1987 book, “In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain,” was a study of refugees from the Great Catastrophe of 1922, the burning of Smyrna near the end of the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922.

He did extensive research and coordinated annual student study tours to Greece and nearby countries.

He completed a master’s degree in social work at Boston University, left the faculty in the early 1990s and became a social worker at the Center for Family Development in Lowell, Mass.

He and his wife, the former Juliana Marie Samide, were married in 1986 and bought the Gloucester Cinema on Cape Ann in Gloucester, Mass., in 1990. They sold it in 2000 and moved to Florida.

In St. Petersburg, he lectured at the University of South Florida and provided counsel in corporate psychology. He helped establish a Carl Jung Society, where he presented scholarly papers and led seminars contrasting Jung and Greek mythology, many of which can be found at carmenshome.org.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three other sisters, Jenny Bagen, Louise Chillag and Rose Iannaccone; three brothers, Dominic, Dr. Carmen Iannaccone and Dr. William Iannaccone; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, in St. Raphael Catholic Church, St. Petersburg. A memorial service will be held in Buffalo at a later date.