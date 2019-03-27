STANTON, James Arthur "Bud"

STANTON - James Arthur "Bud"

Of Akron, NY, at the age of 57, on March 2, 2019, father of Jesse (Dean) Betzold, Colby (Christopher) Jagielo and Harlee (Samuel) Lara; brother of Wesley (Tammy) Stanton, Terry (Cliff) Darrah, Linda (Wayne) Hudson, Debby Stanton, Leland (Patricia) Stanton, Jr., Tracey (James) Colby, Joel Stanton, William (Mary) Stanton and Rachel (Scott) Raymond; grandfather of Delaney Betzold, Lincoln Arthur and Theodore Lesley Jagielo and Fariah, Bri, Sam, Jr. and baby girl Lara; also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.