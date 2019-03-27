STANTON, Barbara J. (Gambrill)

Of Depew, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alan; devoted mother of Jacob (Katie); loving daughter of Janice (nee Richardson) and the late William Gambrill; dear sister of Bonnie (Curt) Harvey, Debbie (Michael) Drew, and Daniel (Betsy) Gambrill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM, immediately following visitation. Those wishing, may make memorials to Messinger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center, P.O. Box 508, Orchard Park, NY 14127.