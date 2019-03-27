SMITH, Margaret M. "Marg"

March 22, 2019, loving life companion of Cheryl Florence; beloved daughter of the late William M. and Mary Ellen Smith; loving sister of the late Rev. Gregory L. Smith; dear cousin of Lynn V. (Gregory) Cannon. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Road), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 9:30 in Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com