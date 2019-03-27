SILVERMAN, Louis W.

SILVERMAN - Louis W. Of Williamsville, NY, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Tiranno) Silverman. Devoted father of Rachel and Peter Silverman. Son of the late Morris and Loretta Silverman. Dear brother-in-law of Marlene and Thomas Snedden, and Raymond and Julia Tiranno. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will receive friends at AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 281 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068, Thursday from 4 to 8 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Final entombment will take place privately by the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing, may make donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.