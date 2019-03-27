Deaths Death Notices
SHEEHAN, Suzanne E. (Simon)
SHEEHAN - Suzanne E. (nee Simon)
March 25, 2019. Dear mother of Michael (Christine) Divens; daughter of the late Roland and Shirley Simon; dearest sister of Beth and the late Paul Simon; aunt of Jason (Sara) Simon. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
