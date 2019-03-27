SEGOOL, Robert A.

SEGOOL - Robert A. Of Blasdell, entered into rest March 26, 2019. Devoted father of Alan, Robert Jr., David, Laura, Scott, Sonya, Zachariah, Isaiah, Jedidiah and the late MichaleAnn; cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late David and Rose Segool; dear brother of the late Arthur (Colleen) and David. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 2-7 PM, Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Segool was a US Marine Corps First Recon and Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a decorated Marine with two silver stars, four bronze stars with combat Valor, five purple hearts, a total of 67 medals in all. He also was the original founding member of S.O.G. (Special Operation Group). Mr. Segool was a man of honor and respect. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com