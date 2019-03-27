SCHIERER, Joan M. (Dedloff)

Of Amherst, entered into rest March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to Thomas J. Schierer; devoted mother of Michael J. Schierer, Lisa M. (David J.) Gingeleskie, the late Julianne Marie Schierer, and the late Francis Schierer; cherished grandmother of Emma and Elena; loving daughter of the late Ellsworth and Marie Dedloff; dear sister of the late Jack and Jim Dedloff; special aunt of Cheryl (Patrick) Philipps and John (Elizabeth) Dedloff. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Snyder, on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr. (corner of Main St.), Snyder, on Friday at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com