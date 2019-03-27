Scattershots for March 27, 2019

NYPA Opens Fishing Piers April 1

Thanks to some favorable spring weather, it looks like the New York Power Authority will be opening its fishing piers for the 2019 season on Monday, April 1.

The popular fishing platform, located at the base of the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant in Lewiston, will allow anglers to start casting at dawn, weather permitting of course. The fish cleaning station will also open if temperatures remain above freezing. Access can be gained via the NYPA access road off Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls. To ensure it’s open, call 796-0135 Ext. 45 for updates.

Two other fishing sites that will be open Monday include the Lewiston Reservoir fish area off Upper Mountain Road at the Upper Mountain Fire Company, as well as the water intakes along the Niagara Scenic Parkway in the Upper Niagara River.

April 1 Naples Trout Derby Set

One tradition that coincides with the opening day of the inland trout season is the annual Naples Trout Derby slated for April 1. The fun contest has been going on for a long time, sponsored by the Naples Rotary Club. In fact, this year is its 58th consecutive competition run out of the Village of Naples along Naples Creek.

Register at The Sutton Company at 120 S. Main Street, Naples during regular business hours through March 31 or at the Naples Firehouse (derby headquarters) on Vine Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 31 or April 1 from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. The derby runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prizes are available for conventional and catch-and-release divisions. Entry fee is $8 for adults ages 16 to 64. Under 16 years of age or 65 and over is $5. For more information contact Bill Grove at 585-797-3989.

NYS Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Picks 11

The New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame has announced 11 new members who will be inducted this year at the annual banquet set for April 27 at Theodore’s Restaurant in Canastota. They represent a wide variety of interests, backgrounds and accomplishments as they relate to the outdoors from all corners of the state.

Jack Bouquin of Erie County is one inductee local sportsmen may recognize. He is known for his hunter safety education devotion for firearms and archery, as well as trapping instruction. He is director and founding member of the Region 9 Youth Archery Camp, as well as other outdoor activities.

Another inductee from WNY is Jim Farrell of Chautauqua County, known to many as “Big Daddy Duck.” He is most known for his work with Ducks Unlimited and the group’s Greenwing Program instructing thousands of youth on the DU mission. He is constantly educating the public on the importance of conservation and habitat protection.

Other 2019 inductees include: Tom Hughes of Onondaga County for his work with youth and women in the outdoors; Paul Hudson of Onondaga County for his work with fishing across Region 7; Chris Nutter of Onondaga for his dedication with hunter safety and archery education; Andrew Jeski of Madison County, a strong proponent for youth fishing in his region; Tom Schneider of Onondaga County, well-known for his work involving hunting and fishing-related projects, including assisting with a private hatchery to stock Atlantic salmon in Fish Creek; John Patane of Madison County for his work with groups Trout Unlimited and Pheasants Unlimited; Bill Conners of Duchess County for all of his hard work as a member of the outdoor media, the Conservation Fund Advisory Board and the Fish and Wildlife Management Board; Kenyon Simpson of Warren County for all of his great work with the state’s 4-H Shooting Program and hunter education; and Ed Gardephe of Clinton County, known as Father Bluebird, known for all of his efforts with bluebird education and building bluebird houses.

NYS Winter Classic Final Results

After 2 months of fishing action (January and February), the NYS Winter Classic finally wrapped up its final standings at Batavia Downs earlier this month with a special trade show, dinner and awards ceremony. In all, $4,400 in cash and $35,000 in merchandise prizes were handed out to participants.

The first place winners in their respective divisions were: Northern Pike – Nathan Gordon of Lorraine with a 21.46-pound fish; Trout – David Peryea of Cicero with a 14.5-pound lake trout caught in Chaumont Bay; Walleye – Cameron Hasner of Three Mile Bay with a 12.07-pound Chaumont Bay walleye; Pickerel – Jordan Allen of Sackets Harbor with a 6.05-pound fish; Yellow Perch - Dan White of Penn Yan with a 2.32-pound fish; Crappie – Brenndan Taft of Beaver Dams with a 2.58-pound fish; Panfish – Tim Edwards of Hastings with a 1.26-pound fish.

In a test Catch-and-Release Division, Justin Kelley of Schuylerville reeled in a 35.25-pound pike, Richard Rupert of Heuvelton hauled in a 23.5-inch trout and Jason Hamilton caught and released a 29.4-inch walleye. For a complete list of winners visit www.nyswinterclassic.com.