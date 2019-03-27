RODRIGUEZ, Jose M.

RODRIGUEZ - Jose; M. Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 23, 2019. Devoted father of Tunasia T. Rodriguez; loving son of the late Eulogio, Sr. and Eulalia (nee Torres) Rodriguez; dear brother of Edwin (Mary) Rodriguez, Anna Rodriguez, Angelo (Janette) Rodriguez, Eulogio, Jr. (Shonette) Rodriguez, Frank (Nancy) Rodriguez, Luis (Donna) Diaz, Raymond Rodriguez and James Robinson. Relatives and friends may visit St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, Friday morning from 9-10 o'clock, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mr. Rodriguez served in the US Army. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com