Reporters' Notebook: March 27, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: An assessment from actress Gloria Swanson, born on this date in 1899, “If you’re 40 years old and you’ve never had a failure, you’ve been deprived.”

• • •

TAKING SHAPE – Local artist Valeria Cray Dihaan will explore “Sculptural Composition: The Language of Lines, Curves, Angles and Space” at the next luncheon meeting of the Western New York Pen Women at noon Saturday in Chester’s Cajun Grill, 301 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Cost is $20. All are welcome. Reservations are needed by noon Thursday. Call 837-2517 or 832-3832.

• • •

BOOM TOWN – “The Black Rock Neighborhood from 1870 to 1920” is the topic in the free Preservation Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society Museum, 1902 Niagara St. Speaker is historian Mary Ann Kedron, a founding member of the society.

• • •

GRAB A PLATE – A Mexican cheesy pasta bake is featured at the free monthly community dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca. Beverages and dessert are included.

• • •

FRONTIER DAYS – A symposium sponsored by the Old Fort Niagara Association, “Fort Niagara Through Native Eyes,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Tuscarora Nation House, 5226 Walmore Road, Lewiston.

Native American historians Michael Galban, Jamie Jacobs and Rick Hill will discuss the native perspective on the fort from its construction by the French in 1726 through the War of 1812. Tickets are $25. For reservations, call 745-7611 today. Lunch can be added for $12.

• • •

STOP AND SHOP – St. Peter North Ridge Preschool, 4169 Church Road, Cambria, features 30 tables at its seventh annual Springsational Craft and Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. There will be kangaroo petting, face painting, a chicken chowder sale and the Great Foodini food truck.

• • •

MILESTONE MOMENT – The Pendleton Lions Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. For tickets, call Steve Lorenzo at 553-8867.

• • •

OFF AND RUNNING – “Hot to Trot,” the first horse racing evening to be sponsored by Ten Lives Club cat shelter in Blasdell, takes place Saturday at Buffalo Raceway on the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Doors open at 5 p.m. Buffet dinner at 5:30.

Tickets are $25 through noon Thursday, $28 at the door, and include $5 free play at Hamburg Gaming, a $5 horse racing wager and door prizes. For info and advance tickets, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

• • •

